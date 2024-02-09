Arsen Avanesov Released From Russian Prison

On October 9, 2024, Brother Arsen Avanesov was released from a Russian penal colony. He was initially convicted and sentenced to six and a half years in prison on July 29, 2021. Then, during an appeal, the judge increased his prison term to seven years. Considering that he spent over two years in pretrial detention prior to his conviction, his sentence is now completed.

Arsen’s father, Brother Vilen Avanesov, was convicted in the same criminal trial and served a six-year prison sentence. He was released on February 9, 2024.

Arsen found strength in his determination to live up to his dedication to Jehovah. In his concluding comments to the court prior to his imprisonment, he stated: “I made a vow of loyalty to Jehovah. I dedicated my life to him, and I did it from my heart. I do not want to, cannot, and will not go back on my vow.” Arsen also expressed his conviction that deep-rooted faith cannot be destroyed. He stated: “My faith has not wavered; it has become even stronger.”

We are happy that Arsen is reunited with his family, and we will continue to earnestly pray for our brothers and sisters who remain imprisoned. It is comforting to know that despite being “distressed by various trials,” our faith and endurance bring rich rewards.—1 Peter 1:6, 7.