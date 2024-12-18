Aleksandr Serebryakov Convicted for Second Time and Given Five-Year Prison Sentence

On December 13, 2024, the Savelovskiy District Court of Moscow convicted Brother Aleksandr Serebryakov and sentenced him to five years in prison. He was previously tried and convicted on August 8, 2022, and was given a six-year suspended prison sentence.

While Aleksandr was serving the first year of his suspended sentence, FSB officers again raided his home and arrested him. The next day, on September 20, 2023, authorities placed him in pretrial detention, where he remained until he was sentenced to prison.

In both criminal trials, Aleksandr was charged with organizing the religious meetings and activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses. During his final statement to the court in this second trial, Aleksandr stated: “The apostle Paul wrote that ‘all those desiring to live with godly devotion in association with Christ Jesus will also be persecuted.’ (2 Timothy 3:12) Paul was tried on at least two occasions for his faith and remained loyal. Like him, I am determined to prove my love for God. I thank Jehovah for the strength he has given me, for the peace in my heart, and for the positive attitude I have maintained. This is all to his praise!”

As we pray for Aleksandr, we are confident that Jehovah will continue to be a stronghold to all who seek refuge in Him.—Nahum 1:7.