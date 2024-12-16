Witnesses From Five Lands Share in Special Preaching Campaign in Malta

From September 30 to November 3, 2024, Jehovah’s Witnesses from five lands participated in a special preaching campaign in the island country of Malta. They joined 870 local brothers and sisters in sharing the good news in English, Italian, Maltese, and Tagalog. During the campaign, the Witnesses received 174 requests for Bible studies.

Two Witnesses met a young woman while sharing in the house-to-house work. After briefly discussing current world conditions, our sister showed her the video Why Study the Bible? and offered to demonstrate our Bible study course. The young woman agreed and asked for help downloading the JW Library app onto her phone. During that initial visit, they reviewed lesson 01 in the Enjoy Life Forever! book and the video Welcome to Your Bible Study. The young woman continues to enjoy her Bible study.

A brother and sister from England participating in the campaign on the island of Malta

One morning, a man approached one of our literature display carts. He mentioned that he was on his way to work but was curious about our cart. When the Witnesses explained that they were offering Bible studies, the man asked: “How does a Bible study work?” After a short discussion using the questions on the back page of the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure, the man asked if he could keep the brochure to read in his spare time. Today, he enjoys studying the Bible with the Witnesses several times a week.

In the first century, the Maltese people showed the apostle Paul “extraordinary kindness” when he was shipwrecked on the island. (Acts 28:2) Similarly, the ten local congregations in Malta and Gozo displayed warm hospitality to their brothers and sisters during this campaign. A brother from England said: “By the end, we had grown so close that it felt like we were leaving our home congregation, not one we had been visiting.”

We thank Jehovah for blessing the efforts of our brothers and sisters to reach people wherever they may be with the good news of his Kingdom.—Acts 1:8.