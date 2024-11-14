Revised New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures Released in Kirghiz

On November 9, 2024, Brother Jeffrey Winder, a member of the Governing Body, released the revised edition of the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Kirghiz. The announcement was made during a special program held at the Kyrgyzstan branch office. An audience of 147 attended the program in person, with an additional 3,044 tied in via videoconference. The Bible and audio recordings of the Gospels and of several other Bible books were immediately available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app. The print edition will be made available sometime in 2025.

Jehovah’s Witnesses began translating Bible literature into Kirghiz some 30 years ago. Today, approximately 5 million Kirghiz-speaking people live in Kyrgyzstan, including more than 2,800 brothers and sisters serving in 43 congregations and groups throughout the country.