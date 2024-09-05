SEPTEMBER 5, 2024
JAPAN
Powerful Typhoon Shanshan Rages Across Japan
On August 29, 2024, Typhoon Shanshan made landfall in Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan, with winds reaching nearly 160 kilometers per hour (99 mph). Some parts of the Kanto, Kyushu, and Tokai regions experienced a record rainfall of more than 40 centimeters (16 in.) in just 48 hours. These torrential rains resulted in mudslides and flooding that damaged roads and buildings. More than 120 people were injured, and 8 were killed.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers or sisters were killed
3 publishers were injured
245 homes sustained minor damage
8 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
The timing of several regional conventions in the affected area had to be adjusted because of the typhoon
Relief Efforts
Circuit overseers and local elders are providing spiritual and practical assistance to those in the affected area
While such natural disasters cause us much sadness and grief, we find strength in the support we receive from our “helper and comforter,” Jehovah God.—Psalm 86:17.