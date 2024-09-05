Powerful Typhoon Shanshan Rages Across Japan

On August 29, 2024, Typhoon Shanshan made landfall in Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan, with winds reaching nearly 160 kilometers per hour (99 mph). Some parts of the Kanto, Kyushu, and Tokai regions experienced a record rainfall of more than 40 centimeters (16 in.) in just 48 hours. These torrential rains resulted in mudslides and flooding that damaged roads and buildings. More than 120 people were injured, and 8 were killed.