Book of Matthew Released in Nicobarese

On November 10, 2023, The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew was released in the Nicobarese language to an audience of 180 at the “Exercise Patience”! Regional Convention in the city of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India. The book was immediately available in digital format. Printed versions will be made available in the near future.

Located in the Indian Ocean, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a group of over 800 islands, islets, and rocky outcrops, 31 of which are inhabited. It is estimated that 30,000 of the islands’ 430,000 residents speak Nicobarese. The first Nicobarese-speaking congregation was formed in 2001. Today, there are three congregations, with a total of 129 publishers.

The only complete Bible available in the Nicobarese language uses the name Jehovah in Psalm 83:18 and a few other verses, but not in the book of Matthew. However, many words and expressions are archaic and very difficult to understand. This newly released book of Matthew is not only clear and easy to read but also properly restores God’s name, Jehovah, in 18 places.

We are confident that this new translation of the book of Matthew will help yet more honesthearted Nicobarese-speaking people to draw close to the one who created all things, Jehovah.—Psalm 36:9.