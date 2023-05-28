Book of Matthew Released in Assamese

On May 28, 2023, The Bible—The Book of Matthew was released in Assamese at a special event held in Duliajan, Assam, India. There were 279 in attendance. Immediately after the release, printed copies were distributed to the audience and the digital format was made available for download.

Assamese, also known as Axomiya, is the official state language of Assam, which is located in northeast India. The people of Assam are collectively called Axomiyas. They are well-known for their local tea and warm hospitality.

The first Assamese-language group was formed in 2009. The field has seen steady growth. The first congregation was established five years later, in 2014, in Duliajan. Today, there are eight Assamese-speaking congregations, with a total of 162 publishers.

There are two commonly used translations of the Bible in Assamese. But publishers find it challenging to read and understand these translations because they use archaic terminology and phrases. The newly released translation of Matthew contains an easy-to-read rendering of the Gospel account.

We are certain that our brothers and sisters, along with others interested in God’s Word, will draw closer to Jehovah and rejoice as they read the book of Matthew in Assamese.—Nehemiah 8:12.