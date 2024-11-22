Worldwide Campaign to Start Bible Studies in September 2024 Yields Outstanding Results

While preaching from house to house in a small village in Ukraine, our brothers read Daniel 2:44 to a man and explained that God’s Kingdom is the only government that can truly solve mankind’s problems. The man excitedly told the Witnesses that he reads the Bible and has many questions. He said that he had been waiting for the Witnesses to visit him and had even tried to locate a Kingdom Hall near his home. The brothers explained that a Bible study would help him answer his questions, and they offered to demonstrate our course. The man happily accepted and now enjoys a regular Bible study.

We are thrilled to hear such excellent initial reports from this global campaign! We thank Jehovah for blessing the efforts of our brothers and sisters worldwide to help honesthearted people learn more about him and his Word.—1 Thessalonians 2:13.

Below is a photo gallery of our brothers and sisters from various countries joyfully sharing in the special preaching campaign during September 2024.