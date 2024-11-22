NOVEMBER 22, 2024
GLOBAL NEWS
Worldwide Campaign to Start Bible Studies in September 2024 Yields Outstanding Results
In September 2024, Jehovah’s Witnesses in 240 lands participated in a special preaching campaign to start Bible studies. Brothers and sisters around the world used every appropriate opportunity to demonstrate our interactive Bible study course using the publication Enjoy Life Forever! Here are some encouraging experiences from this month of special activity.
Chile
A 30-year-old woman in Chile noticed one of our literature display carts while she was riding the bus. Through the window of the bus, she used her smartphone to scan the QR code on the sign advertising free Bible studies. This led her to jw.org. After reading an article on our site entitled “Whom Can You Trust?—What Does the Bible Say?” the woman requested a visit from the Witnesses. Soon after, a married couple received her request and visited her home. She told the couple that she had been praying to God for help to learn how to worship him the right way. They offered her a Bible study, and she was excited to begin immediately. During the study, the woman expressed how much she enjoyed the videos in our interactive study course. She has already completed the third lesson of Enjoy Life Forever! and is continuing to study the Bible.
Senegal
A woman in Senegal overheard two of our sisters discussing the Bible with a man outside her apartment window. Intrigued by what she heard, the woman quickly went outside to speak with them before they left. As they discussed the topic of injustice, the sisters read Isaiah 32:16, 17 to the woman and showed her the Bible’s promises for the future in lesson 02 of Enjoy Life Forever! The woman began to cry as she described several extremely challenging situations in her life. After comforting the woman and reading 1 Peter 5:7 to her, the sisters offered her a Bible study, which she immediately accepted.
Taiwan
While in the door-to-door ministry in Taiwan, one brother spoke to a young man who said he was anxious about his future. The brother read Isaiah 65:21, 22 and asked the young man if he would like to live in a world where everyone enjoys their work. Then, using point 4 in lesson 02 of the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure, the brother explained the Bible’s hope for the future and demonstrated our Bible study course. The young man said he enjoyed the discussion and accepted a Bible study. A few weeks later, the young man’s father expressed interest in what his son was learning and joined in the study. Now both father and son are studying the Bible regularly.
Ukraine
While preaching from house to house in a small village in Ukraine, our brothers read Daniel 2:44 to a man and explained that God’s Kingdom is the only government that can truly solve mankind’s problems. The man excitedly told the Witnesses that he reads the Bible and has many questions. He said that he had been waiting for the Witnesses to visit him and had even tried to locate a Kingdom Hall near his home. The brothers explained that a Bible study would help him answer his questions, and they offered to demonstrate our course. The man happily accepted and now enjoys a regular Bible study.
We are thrilled to hear such excellent initial reports from this global campaign! We thank Jehovah for blessing the efforts of our brothers and sisters worldwide to help honesthearted people learn more about him and his Word.—1 Thessalonians 2:13.
Below is a photo gallery of our brothers and sisters from various countries joyfully sharing in the special preaching campaign during September 2024.
Bulgaria
Chile
Greece
Iceland
Philippines
Rwanda
United States
Zimbabwe