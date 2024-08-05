AUGUST 5, 2024
GLOBAL NEWS
Ten Bibles Released Worldwide in July 2024
Malawi Sign Language
On July 5, 2024, Brother Colin Carson, a member of the Malawi Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Malawi Sign Language. The announcement was made to the 331 present for the first day of the 2024 “Declare the Good News!” Regional Convention in Lilongwe, Malawi. The release was immediately made available for download in digital format on jw.org and in the JW Library Sign Language app.
This is the first-ever translation of the complete Christian Greek Scriptures into Malawi Sign Language, which is used by over 400,000 people. Currently, more than 600 brothers and sisters serve in 16 sign-language congregations and 8 groups throughout Malawi.
Cibemba
On July 19, 2024, Brother Gage Fleegle, a member of the Governing Body, released the revised edition of the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Cibemba. The announcement was made on the first day of the 2024 “Declare the Good News!” Regional Convention at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia. In total, 23,336 were present for the announcement in person. An additional 5,920 people were tied in via videoconference from five other convention sites. Attendees at all six conventions received a printed copy of the New World Translation. The Bible as well as audio recordings of the books of Ruth, 1 John, 2 John, and 3 John were immediately made available for download.
The New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Cibemba was initially released in 2008. There are an estimated four million Cibemba-speaking people in Zambia, including 131,351 brothers and sisters in 1,856 congregations and 8 groups throughout the country.
Quiche
On July 19, 2024, Brother José Torres, a member of the Central America Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew in the Quiche language. The announcement was made during the 2024 “Declare the Good News!” Regional Convention in San Lucas Sacatepéquez, Guatemala. All 405 in attendance received a printed copy of the release. It was also immediately made available for download in digital format on jw.org and in the JW Library app.
It is estimated that more than one million people speak Quiche. Most of these individuals live in Guatemala, where the first Quiche-language congregation was formed in 2010. Today, a total of 387 brothers and sisters serve in 16 congregations throughout the country.
Chuabo/Makhuwa-Meetto/Makhuwa-Shirima/Nsenga (Mozambique)/Phimbi/Tewe/Tshwa
On July 28, 2024, a special meeting was held at the Estádio Nacional do Zimpeto in Maputo, Mozambique. A total of 26,025 attended the program in person. An additional 64,570 tied in via videoconference from 16 locations.
At that meeting, Brother Fleegle released several translations, which were immediately made available in print and digital format. He released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew in the Makhuwa-Meetto, Makhuwa-Shirima, and Nsenga (Mozambique) languages; the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in the Chuabo, Phimbi, and Tewe languages; and the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in the Tshwa language.
Notably, with the release of these translations, the New World Translation is now available in whole or in part in 300 languages!