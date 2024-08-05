Ten Bibles Released Worldwide in July 2024

On July 5, 2024, Brother Colin Carson, a member of the Malawi Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Malawi Sign Language. The announcement was made to the 331 present for the first day of the 2024 “Declare the Good News!” Regional Convention in Lilongwe, Malawi. The release was immediately made available for download in digital format on jw.org and in the JW Library Sign Language app.

This is the first-ever translation of the complete Christian Greek Scriptures into Malawi Sign Language, which is used by over 400,000 people. Currently, more than 600 brothers and sisters serve in 16 sign-language congregations and 8 groups throughout Malawi.