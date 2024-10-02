Storm Boris Causes Heavy Flooding in Parts of Central Europe

Beginning on September 11, 2024, Storm Boris brought heavy rains and powerful winds to parts of Central Europe. As the storm struck southern Poland on September 12, some areas received as much as 20 centimeters (8 in.) of rain in less than 24 hours, flooding many towns. The prolonged, intense rainfall also damaged infrastructure, leaving thousands without electricity. The next day, September 13, Boris dumped over 50 centimeters (20 in.) of rain on the northern parts of the Czech Republic, causing extensive damage to homes, roadways, and bridges.

Then, on September 14, multiple villages throughout Romania experienced flash flooding when some 25 centimeters (10 in.) of rain fell. Some 5,000 homes were damaged, and two dams burst in Galați County. On September 18, Boris began lashing northern Italy. Several areas received nearly 30 centimeters (12 in.) of rain in just 48 hours, overflowing rivers and waterways.

The powerful storm forced thousands across all four countries to evacuate, and at least 19 were killed.