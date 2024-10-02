OCTOBER 2, 2024
GLOBAL NEWS
Storm Boris Causes Heavy Flooding in Parts of Central Europe
Beginning on September 11, 2024, Storm Boris brought heavy rains and powerful winds to parts of Central Europe. As the storm struck southern Poland on September 12, some areas received as much as 20 centimeters (8 in.) of rain in less than 24 hours, flooding many towns. The prolonged, intense rainfall also damaged infrastructure, leaving thousands without electricity. The next day, September 13, Boris dumped over 50 centimeters (20 in.) of rain on the northern parts of the Czech Republic, causing extensive damage to homes, roadways, and bridges.
Then, on September 14, multiple villages throughout Romania experienced flash flooding when some 25 centimeters (10 in.) of rain fell. Some 5,000 homes were damaged, and two dams burst in Galați County. On September 18, Boris began lashing northern Italy. Several areas received nearly 30 centimeters (12 in.) of rain in just 48 hours, overflowing rivers and waterways.
The powerful storm forced thousands across all four countries to evacuate, and at least 19 were killed.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Czech Republic
None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured
79 publishers were displaced
12 homes sustained major damage
2 homes sustained minor damage
1 Kingdom Hall sustained major damage
1 Kingdom Hall sustained minor damage
Italy
None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured
63 publishers were displaced
7 homes sustained major damage
21 homes sustained minor damage
1 Kingdom Hall sustained major damage
4 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Poland
None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured
87 publishers were displaced
61 homes sustained major damage
85 homes sustained minor damage
2 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage
8 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Romania
None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured
1 publisher was displaced
2 homes sustained major damage
5 homes sustained minor damage
No Kingdom Halls were damaged or destroyed
Relief Efforts
A total of 6 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to coordinate relief efforts
Circuit overseers and local elders are providing spiritual and practical assistance to those affected by the flooding
As we continue praying for those affected by this widespread flooding, we are confident that Jehovah will lovingly provide them with comfort and support.—Isaiah 40:11.