Clockwise from top left: A flooded Kingdom Hall in Faenza, Italy; a sister’s flood-damaged home in Cudalbi, Romania; the flooded auditorium of a Kingdom Hall in Głuchołazy, Poland

OCTOBER 2, 2024
GLOBAL NEWS

Storm Boris Causes Heavy Flooding in Parts of Central Europe

Beginning on September 11, 2024, Storm Boris brought heavy rains and powerful winds to parts of Central Europe. As the storm struck southern Poland on September 12, some areas received as much as 20 centimeters (8 in.) of rain in less than 24 hours, flooding many towns. The prolonged, intense rainfall also damaged infrastructure, leaving thousands without electricity. The next day, September 13, Boris dumped over 50 centimeters (20 in.) of rain on the northern parts of the Czech Republic, causing extensive damage to homes, roadways, and bridges.

Then, on September 14, multiple villages throughout Romania experienced flash flooding when some 25 centimeters (10 in.) of rain fell. Some 5,000 homes were damaged, and two dams burst in Galați County. On September 18, Boris began lashing northern Italy. Several areas received nearly 30 centimeters (12 in.) of rain in just 48 hours, overflowing rivers and waterways.

The powerful storm forced thousands across all four countries to evacuate, and at least 19 were killed.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

Czech Republic

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured

  • 79 publishers were displaced

  • 12 homes sustained major damage

  • 2 homes sustained minor damage

  • 1 Kingdom Hall sustained major damage

  • 1 Kingdom Hall sustained minor damage

Italy

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured

  • 63 publishers were displaced

  • 7 homes sustained major damage

  • 21 homes sustained minor damage

  • 1 Kingdom Hall sustained major damage

  • 4 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Poland

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured

  • 87 publishers were displaced

  • 61 homes sustained major damage

  • 85 homes sustained minor damage

  • 2 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage

  • 8 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Romania

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured

  • 1 publisher was displaced

  • 2 homes sustained major damage

  • 5 homes sustained minor damage

  • No Kingdom Halls were damaged or destroyed

Relief Efforts

  • A total of 6 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to coordinate relief efforts

  • Circuit overseers and local elders are providing spiritual and practical assistance to those affected by the flooding

Brothers and sisters helping with relief efforts in Italy (left), Poland (top right), and Romania (bottom right)

As we continue praying for those affected by this widespread flooding, we are confident that Jehovah will lovingly provide them with comfort and support.—Isaiah 40:11.

 

