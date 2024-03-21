Special Preaching Campaign in Bolivia and Colombia Reaches Many Thousands

From November 1, 2023, to January 31, 2024, over 19,000 of Jehovah’s Witnesses participated in a special preaching campaign across Bolivia and Colombia. During the campaign, the Bible’s message of hope was shared in Spanish and 18 other languages, including the Bolivian and Colombian sign languages.

Sharing the Bible’s message in rural areas of Bolivia

A Spanish-speaking brother in Guadalupe, Colombia, was surprised when one woman opened her door and greeted him by saying, “We have been waiting for you!” The woman explained that a few days earlier, she and her husband had been discussing whether they should celebrate certain religious holidays. The woman’s husband said he had seen our brothers preaching nearby. He was certain that the Witnesses would soon visit their home and could answer their questions. Our brothers were happy to help the family learn what the Bible teaches and to arrange for someone to continue visiting them.

Preaching the good news in Colombia

While preaching in the town of Cuatro Cañadas, Bolivia, two sisters approached a woman named Miguelina outside a store. After learning that she had recently lost a loved one in death, the sisters read Revelation 21:3, 4. Miguelina expressed a desire to learn more about the Bible. Unfortunately, she lives in an isolated area and does not own a telephone. Several days later, however, the two sisters were preaching to a young woman at a home on the outskirts of the same town. Unexpectedly, Miguelina came out from the house. The sisters were surprised to learn that the young woman they were speaking to was Miguelina’s daughter. They were all overjoyed! Arrangements were made for the entire family to begin studying the Bible.

We are confident that Jehovah greatly cherishes the efforts of the brothers and sisters who participated in this campaign and will continue to bless his people as we preach the good news “in all creation under heaven.”—Colossians 1:23.