JULY 17, 2024
Six Bibles Released Worldwide in June 2024
Guadeloupean Creole
On June 9, 2024, Brother Jeffrey Winder, a member of the Governing Body, released the Bible books of Matthew and Mark in Guadeloupean Creole during the concluding talk of the 2024 “Declare the Good News!” Special Convention in Baie-Mahault, Guadeloupe. In total, 8,602 were in attendance at the convention. An additional 5,588 tied in to the program via videoconference. Those in attendance received a printed copy of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew. Both Bible books were immediately made available for download on jw.org and via the JW Library app.
Over 300,000 people in Guadeloupe and 200,000 in France speak Guadeloupean Creole. Today, some 3,300 Guadeloupean Creole-speaking brothers and sisters serve in 42 congregations in Guadeloupe and another 80 serve in 2 groups in France.
Armenian
On June 28, 2024, Brother Geoffrey Jackson, a member of the Governing Body, released the revised New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Armenian. a The announcement was made on the first day of the 2024 “Declare the Good News!” Regional Convention held near Yerevan, Armenia. In all, 6,155 were in attendance. The revised New World Translation in Armenian was immediately made available for download in digital format on jw.org and in the JW Library app. The printed edition will be made available later in 2024.
The first Armenian-language translation of the Bible was published in the fifth century C.E. The complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Armenian was initially released in 2010. Presently, some three million Armenian-speaking people live in Armenia, including some 10,550 brothers and sisters serving in 117 congregations. An additional 5,200 brothers and sisters serve in Armenian-language congregations and groups throughout Europe and the United States.
Fante
On June 28, 2024, Brother Freeman Abbey, a member of the Ghana Branch Committee, released the Bible book of Matthew in the Fante language during the 2024 “Declare the Good News!” Regional Convention program held at the Takoradi Assembly Hall in Sekondi-Takoradi, Ghana. A total of 1,230 brothers and sisters attended the program in person. An additional 2,022 tied in to the program via videoconference. Those in attendance received a printed copy of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew. The release also was immediately made available for download in digital format on jw.org and in the JW Library app.
An estimated six million people speak Fante. The first Fante-language congregation was formed in what is now Sekondi-Takoradi, Ghana, in September 1935. Today, some 9,700 Fante-speaking brothers and sisters serve in 158 congregations throughout Ghana.
Icelandic
On June 28, 2024, Brother David Splane, a member of the Governing Body, released the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Icelandic to an audience of 1,312 during the first day of the 2024 “Declare the Good News!” Special Convention in Reykjavík, Iceland. Those in attendance received a printed copy of the New World Translation. It was also immediately made available for download in digital format on jw.org and in the JW Library app.
In 2019, our brothers and sisters received the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Icelandic. The 395 Icelandic-speaking brothers and sisters serving in five congregations are happy to have the complete New World Translation for use in the ministry on this island of some 390,000 inhabitants.
Ngangela
On June 28, 2024, Brother Johannes De Jager, a member of the Angola Branch Committee, released the Bible books of Matthew, Luke, and Acts in Ngangela. The release was announced to the 450 in attendance at the 2024 “Declare the Good News!” Regional Convention in Menongue, Angola. Those in attendance received a printed copy of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew. All three Bible books were immediately made available for download in digital format on jw.org and in the JW Library app.
Approximately one million Ngangela-speaking people live in Angola. The first Ngangela-language congregation was formed in 2011. Currently, 260 brothers and sisters serve in eight Ngangela-speaking congregations and groups in Angola and Namibia.
Ngabere
On June 30, 2024, Brother Carlos Martinez, a member of the Central America Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew in Ngabere during a prerecorded program that was streamed to several Kingdom Halls throughout Costa Rica and Panama. The 2,032 in attendance at these locations received a printed copy of the book of Matthew following the announcement. The digital edition was immediately made available for download on jw.org and in the JW Library app.
Today, the approximately 216,000 people who speak Ngabere live primarily in Costa Rica and Panama. Our 877 Ngabere-speaking brothers and sisters serve in 26 congregations and 2 groups throughout those countries.
a The revised New World Translation was released in the Eastern Armenian language, which differs from the Western Armenian language spoken in many Armenian diasporic communities.