Six Bibles Released Worldwide in June 2024

On June 9, 2024, Brother Jeffrey Winder, a member of the Governing Body, released the Bible books of Matthew and Mark in Guadeloupean Creole during the concluding talk of the 2024 “Declare the Good News!” Special Convention in Baie-Mahault, Guadeloupe. In total, 8,602 were in attendance at the convention. An additional 5,588 tied in to the program via videoconference. Those in attendance received a printed copy of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew. Both Bible books were immediately made available for download on jw.org and via the JW Library app.

Over 300,000 people in Guadeloupe and 200,000 in France speak Guadeloupean Creole. Today, some 3,300 Guadeloupean Creole-speaking brothers and sisters serve in 42 congregations in Guadeloupe and another 80 serve in 2 groups in France.