Seven Bibles Released Worldwide in September 2024

On September 1, 2024, Brother Massimiliano Bricconi, a member of the Italy Branch Committee, released the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Italian Sign Language. The release was announced to an audience of 854 gathered for the 2024 “Declare the Good News!” Regional Convention at an Assembly Hall in Rome, Italy. The Bible was immediately made available for download on jw.org and in the JW Library Sign Language app.

This is the first complete translation of the Bible produced in Italian Sign Language. Jehovah’s Witnesses began publishing Bible-based materials in Italian Sign Language in 1998. Today, 845 brothers and sisters serve in 15 Italian Sign Language congregations, 12 groups, and 10 pregroups throughout Italy.