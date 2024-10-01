OCTOBER 1, 2024
GLOBAL NEWS
Seven Bibles Released Worldwide in September 2024
Italian Sign Language
On September 1, 2024, Brother Massimiliano Bricconi, a member of the Italy Branch Committee, released the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Italian Sign Language. The release was announced to an audience of 854 gathered for the 2024 “Declare the Good News!” Regional Convention at an Assembly Hall in Rome, Italy. The Bible was immediately made available for download on jw.org and in the JW Library Sign Language app.
This is the first complete translation of the Bible produced in Italian Sign Language. Jehovah’s Witnesses began publishing Bible-based materials in Italian Sign Language in 1998. Today, 845 brothers and sisters serve in 15 Italian Sign Language congregations, 12 groups, and 10 pregroups throughout Italy.
Rutoro
On September 6, 2024, Brother Frederick Nyende, a member of the Uganda Branch Committee, released the Bible books of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John in Rutoro. The announcement was made during the 2024 “Declare the Good News!” Regional Convention in Hoima, Uganda. All 928 people in attendance received a printed copy of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew. Additionally, all four Bible books were immediately made available for download on jw.org and in the JW Library app.
An estimated 2.2 million people in Uganda speak Rutoro or the closely related Runyoro language. Many of the existing Bible translations in these languages omit God’s personal name, Jehovah. Our 374 brothers and sisters serving in the two Rutoro- and four Runyoro-language congregations throughout Uganda are overjoyed to have an accurate, clear translation of the four Gospel accounts to use in the ministry and at meetings.
Uighur (Arabic) and Uighur (Cyrillic)
On September 8, 2024, the release of the book of Matthew in the Uighur (Arabic) and Uighur (Cyrillic) scripts was announced at a special meeting held at the Kazakhstan branch office in Almaty, Kazakhstan. A total of 483 were in attendance. The book of Matthew was immediately made available for download on jw.org and in the JW Library app in both Uighur (Arabic) and Uighur (Cyrillic).
Many Bible translations available in the Uighur (Arabic) and Uighur (Cyrillic) scripts use archaic language, making the text difficult for many readers to comprehend. The majority of the approximately 11 million people who speak Uighur today live in Asia. However, there are also Uighur-speaking individuals in Africa, Europe, and North America.
Lhukonzo
On September 13, 2024, Brother Moses Oundo, a member of the Uganda Branch Committee, released the Bible books of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John in Lhukonzo to the 925 present at the 2024 “Declare the Good News!” Regional Convention in Bwera, Uganda. All in attendance received a printed copy of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew. Additionally, all four Gospel accounts were immediately made available for download on jw.org and in the JW Library app.
Lhukonzo is spoken by at least one million people in Uganda. Jehovah’s Witnesses began translating Bible literature into Lhukonzo in 2001. Presently, 324 brothers and sisters serve in six Lhukonzo-language congregations.
Liberian English
On September 15, 2024, Brother Jethro Barclay, a member of the Liberia Branch Committee, released the Bible books of Matthew and Mark in Liberian English during a special program originating from an Assembly Hall in Johnsonville, Liberia. In all, 1,176 people attended the special program in person. Additionally, approval was given for all the Liberian English-language congregations throughout the country to tie in to the program via videoconference. Both Bible books were immediately made available for download in digital and audio formats on jw.org and in the JW Library app. A print edition of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew will soon be made available.
Individual Bible books in Liberian English exist in audio format. However, this release marks the first time any portion of God’s Word has been translated into Liberian English in written form. While English is the official language of Liberia, an estimated 1.6 million people there speak Liberian English, including 7,034 of our brothers and sisters in 120 congregations.
Nahuatl (Guerrero)
On September 20, 2024, Brother Lázaro González, a member of the Central America Branch Committee, released the Bible books of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John in Nahuatl (Guerrero) during the first day of the 2024 “Declare the Good News!” Regional Convention held at the Chilpancingo Assembly Hall in Guerrero, Mexico. A total of 769 people were in attendance for the release. Additionally, the 742 attendees at a regional convention in Tlapa de Comonfort, Mexico, tied in to the program via videoconference. All in attendance at each location received a printed copy of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew, and all four Gospel accounts were immediately made available for download on jw.org and in the JW Library app.
Some 250,000 people in Mexico speak Nahuatl (Guerrero). The first Nahuatl (Guerrero)-language congregation was formed in 1987. Today, 1,216 brothers and sisters serve in 37 Nahuatl (Guerrero)-language congregations and 2 groups throughout the country.