Seven Bibles Released Worldwide in August 2024

On August 2, 2024, Brother Carlos Hortelão, a member of the Angola Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures and the Bible books of Genesis, Ruth, Esther, and Jonah in Ibinda. The announcement was made on the first day of the 2024 “Declare the Good News!” Regional Convention in Cabinda, Angola. A total of 953 attended the program. Those in attendance received a printed copy of the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures. Both the Christian Greek Scriptures and the books of the Hebrew Scriptures were immediately made available for download on jw.org and in the JW Library app.

More than 716,000 Ibinda-speaking people live in Angola. This is the first-ever Bible translation in the Ibinda language. Now the 335 brothers and sisters in the country’s 13 Ibinda-language congregations and one group are thrilled to have God’s Word available in their own language.