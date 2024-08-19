AUGUST 19, 2024
GLOBAL NEWS
Hurricane Debby Brings Heavy Flooding to East Coast of North America
In early August 2024, a tropical system formed over the Atlantic Ocean. It quickly strengthened into Hurricane Debby. Then, on August 5, 2024, the Category 1 hurricane made landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida, U.S.A., with sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (80 mph). Additionally, the storm spawned at least a dozen tornadoes along its path. Powerful winds and heavy rains left hundreds of thousands without electricity. At least eight people in the United States were killed.
From there, Debby, now downgraded to a powerful tropical storm, traveled slowly north toward Canada. On Friday, August 9, 2024, the Canadian province of Quebec received as much as 22 centimeters (8 in.) of rain in less than 24 hours. The torrential rains flooded homes, crippled infrastructure in parts of the province, and forced hundreds to evacuate to safer areas. In Canada, reports indicate that one person was killed.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
United States
None of our brothers or sisters were killed
1 publisher was hospitalized
23 publishers were displaced
7 homes sustained major damage
60 homes sustained minor damage
1 Kingdom Hall sustained minor damage
Canada
None of our brothers or sisters were killed. However, we are saddened to report that a Bible student lost his life in a landslide
1 publisher was injured
23 publishers were displaced, but most have since returned to their homes
2 homes sustained major damage
165 homes sustained minor damage
No Kingdom Halls were damaged or destroyed
Relief Efforts
Circuit overseers and local elders in the United States and Canada are providing assistance with spiritual and practical needs to all those in the affected areas
In Canada, a Disaster Relief Committee has been appointed and is providing assistance as needed
We continue to pray for those affected by this powerful storm and take comfort in knowing that Jehovah never fails to become “our salvation in the time of distress.”—Isaiah 33:2.