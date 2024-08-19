Hurricane Debby Brings Heavy Flooding to East Coast of North America

In early August 2024, a tropical system formed over the Atlantic Ocean. It quickly strengthened into Hurricane Debby. Then, on August 5, 2024, the Category 1 hurricane made landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida, U.S.A., with sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (80 mph). Additionally, the storm spawned at least a dozen tornadoes along its path. Powerful winds and heavy rains left hundreds of thousands without electricity. At least eight people in the United States were killed.

From there, Debby, now downgraded to a powerful tropical storm, traveled slowly north toward Canada. On Friday, August 9, 2024, the Canadian province of Quebec received as much as 22 centimeters (8 in.) of rain in less than 24 hours. The torrential rains flooded homes, crippled infrastructure in parts of the province, and forced hundreds to evacuate to safer areas. In Canada, reports indicate that one person was killed.