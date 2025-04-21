Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Two Languages During April 2025

French Sign Language

On April 6, 2025, Brother Jean-Claude Pons, a member of the France Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in French Sign Language. The announcement was made during a special program at the Incarville Kingdom Hall in the Normandy region. The in-person attendance for the program was 197, with an additional 836 tied in via videoconference. The release was immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library and JW Library Sign Language apps.

Although translations of several Bible books were previously produced, this release marks the first time that the complete Christian Greek Scriptures are available in French Sign Language. About 200,000 people throughout France use French Sign Language to communicate. The first sign-language congregation was formed in France in the early 1970’s. Today, some 700 brothers and sisters serve in 8 sign-language congregations and 32 groups throughout the branch territory.

Nahuatl (Huasteca)

On April 6, 2025, Brother Joaquín Reyes, a member of the Central America Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Nahuatl (Huasteca). The announcement was made to an audience of 2,356 gathered for a special program at the El Tejocote Assembly Hall in Mexico State. Another 457 tied in to the program via videoconference. All in attendance received a printed copy of the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures. The release was also immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

At least 94,000 people speak Nahuatl (Huasteca) throughout Mexico, where the first congregation in the language was formed in 2002. Presently, there are more than 2,200 Nahuatl (Huasteca)-speaking brothers and sisters who serve in 74 congregations and one group.