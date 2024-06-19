Translation Work of Jehovah’s Witnesses Highlighted at the Ghana National Museum

From April 11 to June 11, 2024, the Ghana National Museum in Accra, Ghana, hosted a special exhibit entitled “Promoting Literacy and Bible Education in the Native Languages of Ghana.” More than 1,300 people visited the exhibit.

In 1937, Jehovah’s Witnesses first began translating Bible-based publications in Ghana, then known as the Gold Coast. Today, the Ghana branch translates literature into 12 Ghanaian languages. The exhibit featured videos, publications, and other artifacts exploring this long history. It also showcased how jw.org makes translated material easily accessible.

The Ghana National Museum and a team of four professors from the University of Ghana worked with the branch to develop the exhibit. Looking to improve the Ghanaian government’s own literacy and translation programs, these professors studied the translation methods used by Jehovah’s Witnesses. As part of their research, one of the professors, Dr. Araba Osei-Tutu, visited the World Headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Warwick, New York, U.S.A. Additionally, the team of professors toured the Ghana branch office.

Left: Dr. Araba Osei-Tutu speaking during the exhibit’s opening ceremony. Right: A display of literature in multiple Ghanaian languages

In her speech at the exhibit’s opening, Dr. Osei-Tutu stated: “Jehovah’s Witnesses play a key role in literacy development, particularly in our local languages. . . . We take this opportunity to . . . extend our appreciation to everyone who has been involved in this work.”

After touring the exhibit, Professor Yaw Sekyi-Baidoo of the University of Education, Winneba noted: “I have always seen Jehovah’s Witnesses as educators, but I am amazed to see the extent of their translation work.”

Professors from the University of Ghana, Ghana National Museum staff, and other academics posing with some of the brothers and sisters who assisted with the exhibit

A spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Ghana remarked: “It’s encouraging to see Jehovah’s people receive public recognition for the positive impact that their education work has on their communities. It is clear that Jehovah is blessing our efforts to help people of all sorts come to know him.”—John 17:3.