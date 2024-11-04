Exhibit Honoring Conscientious Objectors Opens at Sachsenhausen Memorial and Museum in Germany

August Dickmann

On September 15, 2024, the Sachsenhausen Memorial and Museum in Oranienburg, Germany, opened a temporary exhibit entitled “Jehovah’s Witnesses Stand Firm Against Nazi Assault.” The opening of the exhibit, which will run through at least mid-December 2024, coincides with the 85th anniversary of the execution of Brother August Dickmann. August was the first conscientious objector known by name who was executed for religious reasons under the Nazi regime.

Gerhard Liebold and Emmy Zehden

The Nazi government executed more than 280 of Jehovah’s Witnesses for refusing to join the military. The exhibit’s 33 display panels use text and photographs to recount the experiences of several of these faithful Witnesses. Among the experiences highlighted is that of Sister Emmy Zehden. On June 9, 1944, she was executed at Plötzensee prison in Berlin, Germany, for courageously sheltering Gerhard Liebold and Werner Gaßner along with her foster son, Horst. All three brothers had refused military service.

Josef Rehwald

During the exhibit’s opening ceremony, Brother Hans-Joachim Rehwald spoke in an interview about his father, Josef. In 1938, Josef refused to join the German army. For this, he was arrested and sentenced to one year in prison. Later, he was imprisoned in three concentration camps, including Sachsenhausen. He also witnessed firsthand the execution of August Dickmann. Despite these many trials, Josef never wavered in his determination to remain loyal to Jehovah. After touring the exhibit, a brother remarked: “I was impressed by the lengths to which my brothers and sisters back then were willing to go to remain neutral, even risking their lives. I want to show the same steadfast determination as they did.”

We treasure our brothers and sisters who courageously stood firm against the Nazi regime. As many Witnesses continue to face direct tests of their Christian neutrality today, these remarkable examples of faith offer a powerful reassurance that Jehovah will support and strengthen us as we face trials.—1 Peter 5:10.