The Oldest Modern Book Highlighted at International Book Fair in Ecuador

From September 20 to 24, 2023, the ninth International Book Fair was held in Guayaquil, Ecuador. More than 30,000 visitors attended the event at the Guayaquil Expoplaza. Our brothers arranged for an exhibition booth at the fair with the intriguing theme “The Oldest Modern Book.” This theme highlighted the practical value of the Bible’s message for people of all ages. Literature was made available in Chinese Mandarin, English, Portuguese, Quichua (Chimborazo), Quichua (Imbabura), and Spanish. About 150 brothers and sisters participated in the event. Over 700 printed publications were distributed to interested individuals, and many visitors were shown how to research a variety of topics on jw.org.

A sister shows a visitor how to download publications from jw.org

A father with teenage children approached our booth and expressed concern about the challenges his children are experiencing. Our brothers explained that Bible principles are timeless and can still help young people cope successfully with the challenges they face. The man accepted the books Questions Young People Ask—Answers That Work, Volumes 1 and 2, and said: “I never expected that I would find books with such valuable information at this fair.”

One woman approached the information booth and wondered whether she could obtain a Bible. She explained that she lives in a gated community and, as a result, has had very little contact with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Our sister provided her with a personal copy of the Bible and explained the free Bible study arrangement. Afterward, the woman excitedly requested a visit using the form on jw.org.

Witnesses share information with a man visiting our booth

A brother named Diego, who participated in the event, remarked: “While the jw.org logo may be familiar to many people, some of them know very little about our message. I believe our booth helped them to see just how valuable the Bible is today.”

We rejoice that our brothers and sisters in Ecuador were able to help others get better acquainted with the practical wisdom found in the Bible, the world’s oldest modern book.—Proverbs 3:21.