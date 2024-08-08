Preaching Campaign in Brazil Helps Sow Seeds of Bible Truth in 11 Languages

From March 1 to June 30, 2024, over 1,000 of Jehovah’s Witnesses participated in an extensive preaching campaign throughout Brazil. The campaign was organized to coincide with the recent release of the publication Enjoy Life Forever! in 11 languages spoken in the country. As a result, nearly 300 individuals requested a Bible study.

Two sisters conversing with a Hunsrik-speaking man in Nova Petrópolis

During one conversation, a Xavante-speaking woman in Campinápolis asked the publishers: “Are you the ones who make videos in my language? I have been searching for you for a long time. Now I have finally found you!” She explained that she formerly studied the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses but stopped because she did not understand Portuguese. However, after discovering that our Bible-based materials are now available in Xavante, the woman began seeking out the Witnesses. She resumed her Bible study.

In Santa Maria de Jetibá, a sister had engaged in three extensive conversations with an interested woman who speaks Pomeranian. The third time our sister visited her, the woman revealed that she had actually prayed to God the day before their first conversation, asking God to teach her how to worship him in the proper way. She readily accepted a Bible study.

In a small indigenous village in southern Brazil, our brothers met a Kaingang-speaking woman who was unfamiliar with Jehovah’s Witnesses. The brothers read Psalm 83:18 to the woman and explained that Jehovah is God’s name. Visibly moved, she said that no one had ever taught her that God has a personal name. She immediately accepted a Bible study.

Along with our brothers and sisters in Brazil, we rejoice that so many are learning more about the “everlasting good news” found in God’s Word so that they can join in glorifying Jehovah.—Revelation 14:6, 7.