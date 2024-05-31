New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Fon

On May 26, 2024, Brother Abdiel Worou, a member of the West Africa Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Fon during a special program at an Assembly Hall in Abomey, Benin. In all, 920 brothers and sisters attended the program in person. An additional 6,188 tied in to the program via videoconference. Printed copies of the Christian Greek Scriptures were distributed to those in attendance at the program. The release was also immediately made available for download in audio and digital formats.

At least two million Fon-speaking people live in Benin, including over 4,000 brothers and sisters serving in 84 Fon-language congregations and groups. Following the release of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew in 2022, additional books of the Christian Greek Scriptures were gradually made available in the language digitally.

Along with our Fon-speaking brothers and sisters, we thank Jehovah for making his Word of truth available to so many who wish to live by its wise counsel today.—John 17:17.