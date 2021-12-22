Typhoon Rai Devastates Philippines

6 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to oversee the relief work

Local elders are shepherding those impacted, including those who have lost loved ones

All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines

Under the direction of the elders, brothers and sisters from unaffected areas donated food and clothing for the publishers affected by the typhoon. Food packs from Davao City were immediately distributed to the families in need in Surigao City.

We are saddened to learn that some of our dear brothers and sisters have died in this disaster. As we cope with these “critical times hard to deal with,” we continue to rely on Jehovah to comfort and strengthen us.—2 Timothy 3:1.