Heavy Rainstorms Strike Rwanda

Widespread heavy rainstorms struck northern Rwanda on October 26 and 29, 2019, affecting several families of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Tragically, the 13-year-old daughter of a Witness couple in the Musanze District of the Northern Province was swept away in the floodwaters and died.

In the Ngororero District of the Western Province, one Witness family suffered the destruction of their home and nine families lost their crops. The Rwanda branch office is coordinating relief efforts in the region, including material aid and spiritual assistance.

We pray that Jehovah will comfort the hearts of our brothers who are suffering from this tragedy.—2 Thessalonians 2:16, 17.