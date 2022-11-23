NOVEMBER 23, 2022
INDONESIA
Earthquake Rocks Indonesia
On November 21, 2022, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck inland near the city of Cianjur in West Java, Indonesia, killing over 260 people and injuring hundreds more. Dozens of people are reported missing, and thousands have been displaced. Widespread power outages are affecting communication.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers or sisters were killed, and all 132 publishers in the affected area have been accounted for
5 homes sustained minor damage
No Kingdom Halls or Assembly Halls were damaged
Relief Efforts
Arrangements were made for the elderly to have a publisher available to assist them in the event of another earthquake
A Disaster Relief Committee has been assigned to assist the congregations
Circuit overseers are visiting the affected congregations to care for their spiritual needs and provide encouragement
All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines
We are confident that Jehovah will comfort our brothers during this distressing time.—Psalm 50:15.