Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

An earthquake in Indonesia left devastating damage

NOVEMBER 23, 2022
INDONESIA

Earthquake Rocks Indonesia

Earthquake Rocks Indonesia

On November 21, 2022, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck inland near the city of Cianjur in West Java, Indonesia, killing over 260 people and injuring hundreds more. Dozens of people are reported missing, and thousands have been displaced. Widespread power outages are affecting communication.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed, and all 132 publishers in the affected area have been accounted for

  • 5 homes sustained minor damage

  • No Kingdom Halls or Assembly Halls were damaged

Relief Efforts

  • Arrangements were made for the elderly to have a publisher available to assist them in the event of another earthquake

  • A Disaster Relief Committee has been assigned to assist the congregations

  • Circuit overseers are visiting the affected congregations to care for their spiritual needs and provide encouragement

  • All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines

We are confident that Jehovah will comfort our brothers during this distressing time.—Psalm 50:15.

 

You May Also Like

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Do Jehovah’s Witnesses Assist With Disaster Relief?

Learn how we provide practical disaster relief assistance for fellow believers as well as others.

NEWS RELEASES

Earthquake Rocks Indonesia

English
Earthquake Rocks Indonesia
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702022310/univ/art/702022310_univ_sqr_xl.jpg