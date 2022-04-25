Research Guide in JW Library Updated With Expanded Scripture Index

Since its release in 2013, the Research Guide has included a scripture index containing references from recent publications.

Over the last few years, many older publications have been added to JW Library. Most publications found in the Watchtower ONLINE LIBRARY (WOL) are now also available in the app. The updated Research Guide includes references to these older publications, including Insight on the Scriptures. In JW Library, the Research Guide includes the text of each reference, so you can access the content even when you are not connected to the Internet.

The update also contains references to lessons in the Enjoy Life Forever! book. A sister named Kari observed: “I get nervous about phone witnessing, but I know that people desperately need comfort. Sometimes scriptures come to my mind, but I need help to present them in a simple, appealing way that will open the door to further the conversation. Being able to look up a verse and immediately find the Research Guide references, including lessons in Enjoy Life Forever!, gives me much more confidence and joy in my ministry.”

The process to produce the Research Guide has been simplified so that it can be made available in many additional languages. Ivo, who serves at the Chile branch, said: “This was the first time the Research Guide was produced in Mapudungun. I had never worked with this type of publication, but the workflow to produce it was very simple. The brothers were surprised to have this publication in our language. They did not imagine that it would be produced in a small language. They were very happy to receive it because it is a useful tool for personal study and for preparing comments and talks.”