New Feature in JW Library Sign Language App

Version 4 of the JW Library Sign Language app, released on February 15, 2020, introduces a landmark new feature. With a single click or tap, sign-language users can view reference material, which will make it much easier for them to prepare for congregation meetings and do Bible research.

Users of the JW Library app have long been able to do research by using links to Bible citations or additional publications in an article without losing their place. However, this has been much more difficult for sign-language users because there has been no way to navigate automatically between a video article and its references.

With the JW Library Sign Language app, Version 4, references are shown as links. With a single tap, users can access additional reference videos and then easily return to the original video.

See how easy it is to view the material for the midweek meeting

We are confident that this advanced feature will greatly benefit our brothers and sisters who depend on sign-language publications. We thank Jehovah for these provisions that assist us to deepen our relationship with him.—Psalm 119:97.

See how the reference to “the serpent” in Genesis 3:1 links to Revelation 20:2 and helps to identify “the original serpent”