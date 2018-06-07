On Friday, May 18, 2018, a Boeing 737 crashed shortly after takeoff from Havana, Cuba. Of the 113 people on board, only one person survived, making this the country’s worst airline accident in many years.

Sadly, included in the death toll was a family of three of Jehovah’s Witnesses (a father, mother, and 22-year-old son), who were active, beloved members of their congregation in Cuba. A funeral was held for the family on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

Along with the emotional and spiritual support that is being provided by the local elders to the friends and family of the victims, local authorities have also kindly offered practical assistance. We are confident that Jehovah will continue to bring ‘comfort to all who mourn’ during this difficult time.—Isaiah 61:1, 2.