Bushfires Ravage Australia

A Witness couple lost their home as a series of bushfires has burned more than one million hectares (approximately 2.5 million acres) across New South Wales and Queensland, Australia. None of our brothers have been killed or injured in the fires. Kingdom Halls and Assembly Halls have been spared damage.

Local authorities suspect arsonists may have started some of the fires. Since September, the fires have killed six people and destroyed at least 650 homes.

About 200 brothers and sisters had to evacuate, but they have since returned to their homes. The couple whose home was destroyed are being cared for by other Witnesses. The congregation elders are giving spiritual support to those affected by the fires.—Acts 20:28.