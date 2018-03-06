Witnesses Launch Annual Campaign to Invite Public to Commemoration of Christ’s Death

On March 3, 2018, Jehovah’s Witnesses began a global campaign to distribute invitations to the Lord’s Evening Meal, also known as the Memorial of Christ’s death. Witnesses in 240 countries will gather for the event, which they consider to be the most important of the year, on March 31. The invitations also welcome the public to attend a special Bible lecture entitled “Who Really Is Jesus Christ?” which will be presented during the week of March 19.

David A. Semonian, a spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, states: “In 2017, over 20 million people attended the Memorial, some 12 million of whom were not Witnesses. So the Memorial is a significant annual event not only for Jehovah’s Witnesses but also for millions of visitors worldwide. Our goal is that all of our neighbors receive an invitation to attend the event at a location convenient to them.”

