Skip to content

Skip to secondary menu

Advanced Search

Jehovah’s Witnesses

English

JANUARY 24, 2018
GLOBAL NEWS

Kenneth Cook Appointed to the Governing Body

Download

Kenneth Cook Appointed to the Governing Body
Audio recordings download options

On Wednesday morning, January 24, 2018, it was announced to the United States and Canada Bethel families that Kenneth Cook had been appointed to the Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Prior to being appointed to the Governing Body, Brother Cook was a helper to the Writing Committee.

Brother Cook started pioneering on September 1, 1982, and began serving at the United States branch on October 12, 1984. The Governing Body is now composed of eight anointed brothers.

It is our united prayer that Jehovah continue to bless the Governing Body as it oversees the activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide.—1 Thessalonians 5:12, 13

Media Contacts:

International: David A. Semonian, Office of Public Information, +1-845-524-3000

Share
Share

NEWS RELEASES

Kenneth Cook Appointed to the Governing Body

English
Kenneth Cook Appointed to the Governing Body