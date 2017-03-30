NEW YORK—Jehovah’s Witnesses will be inviting the public to attend major events they will host throughout 2017.

On Tuesday, April 11, 2017, Witnesses around the world will welcome the public to their annual commemoration of the Lord’s Evening Meal, also known as the Memorial of Christ’s death. They are conducting a special campaign, which began on Saturday, March 18, 2017, and will conclude on April 11, 2017, to personally invite as many as possible to the observance, utilizing a printed invitation with details on where it will be held locally. Witnesses consider this to be the most important event of the year.

As a follow-up to their Memorial observance, Witnesses will invite the public to a 30-minute Bible-based presentation on the subject “How to Cultivate Peace in an Angry World.” This will be the featured topic of their public meeting on the weekend of April 15 and 16, 2017, at most Kingdom Halls of Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide.

Beginning May 19, 2017, Jehovah’s Witnesses will begin their series of three-day annual conventions with the theme “Don’t Give Up!” The programs will begin in the United States and continue in various locations around the world through early 2018. For each convention, the Witnesses will launch a three-week campaign to invite the public to local venues where the program will be held.

All of these events, as well as all meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses, are presented free of charge. Media outlets are invited to contact the local branch office of Jehovah’s Witnesses in their region for assistance in covering the event in their area.

Media Contact:

David A. Semonian, Office of Public Information, +1-845-524-3000