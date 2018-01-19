Over 13,000 publishers were affected in the branch territory. Currently, four DRCs are assisting our brothers and sisters and have already completed the first phase of the recovery work, which involved stabilizing over 95 percent of the damaged properties owned by our brothers and distributing humanitarian supplies, such as food and water. The initial recovery work is still ongoing in Puerto Rico and the British and U.S. Virgin Islands.

A crew cleans one of the homes of the more than 3,200 publishers in Puerto Rico affected by the hurricanes.

A total of 690 construction volunteers, 450 for the islands and 240 for Florida and Georgia, will assist with repairing Kingdom Halls and the homes of our brothers. The relief work is estimated to cost over $30 million and entails the following repair work:

British and U.S. Virgin Islands – 5 Kingdom Halls, 190 homes

Florida – 40 Kingdom Halls, 1,174 homes

Puerto Rico – 106 Kingdom Halls, 2 Assembly Halls, 1,216 homes

Turks and Caicos – 2 Kingdom Halls, 56 homes

Our prayer is that Jehovah will strengthen the hands of all those assisting with the recovery efforts. We are confident that the relief work, along with spiritual comfort, will help our brothers to recover and to continue in their united service to our great God, Jehovah.—Nehemiah 2:18.

