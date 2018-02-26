Cyclone Gita Batters Islands of the South Pacific

Cyclone Gita, which began as a Category 2 cyclone and eventually escalated into a Category 4, tore through Samoa and American Samoa on February 10-11, 2018, and then Tonga on February 12, causing widespread flooding and damage.

No brothers suffered serious injuries or were killed in the cyclone. Nonetheless, several homes have sustained serious damage. Disaster Relief Committees were instrumental in providing relief supplies, such as food and tarpaulins, to those affected.

In SAMOA, ten homes were seriously damaged.

Three homes sustained water damage in AMERICAN SAMOA. Local brothers and sisters are providing temporary housing to those who were displaced.

At least six homes sustained major damage in TONGA. The Kingdom Hall was used as an overnight shelter for displaced brothers and sisters.

We are happy that none of our brothers were seriously hurt in this disaster and that those affected are receiving the necessary support from fellow worshippers. Such support demonstrates the love that Jesus said would exist among his followers.—John 13:34, 35.

Media Contacts:

International: David A. Semonian, Office of Public Information, +1-845-524-3000

American Samoa: Ben Hur Monotaga, +1-684-699-1764

Samoa: Sio Taua, +685-20629

Tonga: Palu Kanongata’a, +676-25736