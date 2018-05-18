NEW YORK—Jehovah’s Witnesses are set to launch their annual convention series on Friday, May 18, 2018. The theme of this year’s series is “Be Courageous!” Prior to the event, Witnesses around the world will also participate in a global campaign to invite the general public to attend the program free of charge. The conventions will be held at venues in 180 different lands.

The three-day program consists of 54 presentations that will include talks, audio dramas, interviews, and short videos. Additionally, a feature film entitled The Story of Jonah—A Lesson in Courage and Mercy will be shown on the final day of the convention program. Each day, the morning and afternoon sessions will be introduced by music videos prepared specifically for the convention.

David A. Semonian, a spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, states: “When you look at the news today, you can clearly see that people of all ages are dealing with more anxieties and fears than ever before. It takes courage to face these pressures. We welcome everyone to this year’s convention to benefit from the practical advice that’s contained in the Bible.”

The dates and locations for each convention can be found on the Witnesses’ official website, jw.org.

