Ongoing Wildfires Blaze Through Southern California

Firefighters continue to battle six wildfires in Southern California, which have already burned over 250,000 acres in the counties of Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Ventura.

Initial reports indicate that 484 publishers have evacuated their homes and most are being cared for by local brothers or family members living in safer areas. Additionally, six homes of our brothers have been destroyed and three others have been damaged. Local elders and circuit overseers are providing spiritual support and practical assistance to our brothers and sisters who have been affected.

We continue to pray for our brothers and sisters and look forward to the day when the words of Proverbs 1:33 are fulfilled: “But the one listening to me will dwell in security and be undisturbed by the dread of calamity.”

