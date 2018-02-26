NEW YORK—Residents in Texas, U.S.A., continue to recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall near Corpus Christi on August 25, 2017. Two Disaster Relief Committees are spearheading the relief efforts to assist the thousands of brothers and sisters who were affected.

A brother searches for Jehovah’s Witnesses at a relief center in Houston, Texas.

More than 7,000 volunteered to assist with the initial cleanup efforts, which encompassed 2,300 homes of publishers. Approximately 1,000 volunteers are assisting with the more extensive relief construction work each week. So far, they have completed repairs on 48 Kingdom Halls, and over 545 homes are scheduled to be repaired in the coming months. It is estimated that the relief work will cost $8.5 million in this area alone and will be completed by June 30, 2018.

Since the end of August 2017, a total of 22 branch representatives, including 7 Branch Committee members, have visited the disaster areas to provide spiritual encouragement to the affected publishers. We pray that all those involved in the relief efforts will have their ‘hands strengthened’ for the work.—Nehemiah 6:9.

Relief workers in Aransas Pass, Texas.

Media Contacts:

David A. Semonian, Office of Public Information, +1-845-524-3000