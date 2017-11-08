Witnesses Sell 74 Adams, One of the Last Remaining Development Sites in Dumbo, Brooklyn

On Tuesday, November 7, Jehovah’s Witnesses completed the sale of 74 Adams Street, located in the historic Dumbo neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York. It is one of the last remaining development sites in the Dumbo neighborhood.

The Witnesses purchased the site in 1975 and built a vehicle repair garage on the property in 1976 to service their fleet of vehicles. They added an extension to the building in 1990, nearly doubling the size of the structure. The current site is 24,072 square feet (2,236 sq m) and offers 144,913 square feet (13,462 sq m) in development rights. The property is zoned for mixed-use development, which includes parking, residential, retail, and commercial use.

Media Contact:

David A. Semonian, Office of Public Information, +1-845-524-3000