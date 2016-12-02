DECEMBER 2, 2016
Jehovah’s Witnesses Sell 69 Adams
On November 29, 2016, Jehovah’s Witnesses closed on the sale of their property at 69 Adams Street, Brooklyn, New York. The 75,629-square-foot (7,026 sq m) building is located in the waterfront Dumbo neighborhood between the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges.
Jehovah’s Witnesses constructed the four-story building in 1994 and used it primarily as a parking and recreational facility. The building contains 84 parking spaces serviced by two car elevators.
Richard Devine, a spokesman for the Witnesses, explains: “The property at 69 Adams offers a premiere real estate opportunity, not only because of its location but also because of its building potential. The zoning allows for an increase from its current 84-foot (26 m) height to 280 feet (85 m) and the potential to expand to over 157,000-square-feet (14,586 sq m).”
