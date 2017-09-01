Jehovah’s Witnesses Close on the Sale of Two Brooklyn Residences

On August 31, 2017, Jehovah’s Witnesses closed on the sale of 97 Columbia Heights. The 88,610-square-foot (8,232 sq m) building served as a residence for the Witnesses’ headquarters staff for over 30 years. Formerly the site of the historic Hotel Margaret, it is known for its views of the East River and Manhattan skyline, its location in the scenic historic district of the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood, and its rooftop and private outdoor terraces. Earlier, on August 11, 2017, the Witnesses also closed on the sale of another residence located at 119 Columbia Heights.

The world headquarters for Jehovah’s Witnesses is now located in a new facility in Warwick, New York.

