On December 12, 2018, Jehovah’s Witnesses sold their last remaining property at their former Brooklyn headquarters, One York Street, also known as 30 Front Street, to Fortis Dumbo Acquisition, LLC. Since 2004, the Witnesses have sold 37 of their properties in Brooklyn.

After purchasing the York Street site in 1977, the Witnesses used it as a parking lot for personnel who worked at their former headquarters. The vacant lot (outlined in photo) is located in the historic DUMBO neighborhood and borders both the base of the Brooklyn Bridge and the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

For over 100 years, the Witnesses coordinated their worldwide Bible educational work from their headquarters in Brooklyn. Since 2016, the Witnesses have supervised their global work from their new world headquarters in Warwick, New York.

Media Inquiries: Office of Public Information, +1-845-524-3000