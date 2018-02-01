Deadly Mudslides Hit Southern California

On January 9, a powerful storm resulting in widespread mudslides wreaked havoc on residents in the southern part of California, United States. News reports indicate that at least 21 people were killed and hundreds of homes were damaged or destroyed.

No publishers were among those killed by the disaster. In Burbank, the home and property of one publisher was damaged, and an additional eight families were evacuated in Ventura. No Kingdom Halls were damaged by the mudslides.

The circuit overseers and the Disaster Relief Committee, along with Local Design/Construction representatives, continue to support publishers who have been affected by the mudslides and the recent wildfires. During this time, we continue to keep our brothers in our prayers, confident that Jehovah will keep them strong.—1 Peter 5:10.

