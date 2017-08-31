Initial Reports on Hurricane Irma

The storm, which made landfall on September 5, 2017, is one of the strongest hurricanes ever measured in the Atlantic. It has already devastated many islands in the Caribbean. At this time, none of our brothers and sisters have been reported injured or killed in the storm. One Kingdom Hall in La Désirade, Guadeloupe; one Kingdom Hall in St. Barts; and an Assembly Hall in St. Martin sustained damage.

The island of Barbuda was especially hard hit by the storm, with an estimated 50 percent of the island’s residents left homeless. The entire population of the island, which includes 11 of our brothers, has been ordered by the government to evacuate to Antigua in anticipation that another hurricane, José, will hit the Caribbean over the weekend.

The brothers have put in place several initiatives to care for ongoing relief efforts as Hurricane Irma continues tracking north through the Bahamas, Cuba, and the southeastern United States. This includes identifying housing in advance for brothers and sisters that may be displaced.

