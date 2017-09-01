Jehovah’s Witnesses Close Sale of Historic Building, The Towers

NEW YORK—On October 31, Jehovah’s Witnesses closed on the sale of their 16-story residential building at 21 Clark Street in the Brooklyn Heights Historic District. For over four decades, the Witnesses owned and maintained the Romanesque-style former hotel.

The original structure was named the Leverich Towers Hotel and opened in 1928. Shortly thereafter, it was rebranded as the Towers Hotel, advertised as the “Aristocrat of Brooklyn Hotels,” and hosted high-profile clientele. However, by the 1970s it had fallen into disrepair.

The Witnesses purchased the building in 1975, having previously leased several floors to house their growing headquarters staff. The building was renovated twice during the Witnesses’ ownership: first in 1978, and again in 1998.

David A. Semonian, a spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, comments: “For those of us who lived in Brooklyn Heights, we’ll remember The Towers not just as a landmark building but as a beautiful and comfortable home. With this most recent transaction, we close another chapter of our history in Brooklyn.”

In 2016, the world headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses was relocated to Warwick, New York.

