NEW YORK—On May 9, 2017, Jehovah’s Witnesses and an affiliate of Clipper Realty officially closed on the sale of 107 Columbia Heights, located in the Brooklyn Heights Historic District of New York. Since 1960, the building served as a residence for members of the Witnesses’ world headquarters staff.

The 11-story, 154,058-gross-square-foot (14,312 sq m) property stands adjacent to the Brooklyn Heights promenade. It features a landscaped garden courtyard with a fountain and a rooftop terrace overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge, East River, and Lower Manhattan.

View of the 107 Columbia Heights garden courtyard and fountain.

“It was nice to see our neighbors, especially young families, appreciate 107 Columbia Heights as they walked by or enjoyed our fountain and garden entry,” recalls David A. Semonian, spokesman at the Witnesses’ new headquarters in Warwick, New York. “The property served us well for more than 50 years and became one of the focal points of the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood.”

Media Contact:

David A. Semonian, Office of Public Information, +1-845-524-3000