Flooding and Mudslides Ravage Sri Lanka

Jehovah’s Witnesses are working to assist their fellow members as well as other victims of flooding and mudslides, which wreaked havoc on southern and western Sri Lanka as a result of rains that began on May 26. Reports indicate over 200 people have died and more than 77,000 have been displaced.

The branch office of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Sri Lanka formed two disaster relief committees to care for the immediate needs of the over 100 Witnesses who have been impacted by the flooding, which includes providing food and lodging to those displaced. No Witnesses are reported among the fatalities in the disaster.

The Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses facilitates disaster relief efforts from their world headquarters in New York, using funds donated to the Witnesses’ global ministry work.

