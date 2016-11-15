Earthquake Sets Off Tsunami Fears in Solomon Islands

On December 9, 2016, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake occurred off the coast of the Solomon Islands, with aftershocks triggering small tsunami waves. No Witnesses in the region were killed or injured, and none of the facilities belonging to the Witnesses sustained major damage. However, since the branch office of Jehovah’s Witnesses is located in the capital, Honiara, which is near the coast, the branch office evacuated personnel to higher ground in line with warnings issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. Now that the threat has passed, all have returned to the facility, and operations are continuing as normal.

