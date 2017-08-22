Deadly Landslides in Sierra Leone

On the morning of August 14, 2017, flooding and landslides have severely damaged shops, roads, and homes throughout Freetown, Sierra Leone’s capital city. Over 400 people are confirmed dead and approximately 600 more are missing. Officials fear that additional rains forecasted could cause further devastation.

The branch office in Sierra Leone reports that no Jehovah’s Witnesses were killed or injured in this disaster. However, two families were displaced. Local congregation elders are providing pastoral support to their fellow Witnesses. Additionally, the elders have been distributing information outlining safety precautions in the event of further flooding.

