June 15, 2018
RUSSIA
Russia Confiscates Former Branch Property
On May 3, 2018, the Saint Petersburg City Court upheld the December 2017 decision, allowing the Russian government to immediately confiscate our former Russia branch facilities in Solnechnoye. Just prior to the appeal hearing, a journalist, a religious expert, and two Witness attorneys expose this legal injustice. One couple who helped construct the branch also explains what the property has meant to them.