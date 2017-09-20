Update From Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria

As of September 25, 2017, information from 15 of the 19 circuit overseers in Puerto Rico has been received and only one injury has been reported among our brothers as a result of Hurricane Maria. We have yet to receive updates from the four circuit overseers on the west side of the island, since communication has not been possible. Brothers from nearby circuits have been acquiring motorbikes and all-terrain vehicles in order to travel to the west side to assess the situation.

We continue to keep our dear brothers and sisters in our prayers.—James 5:16.

