Initial Reports on the Aftermath of Hurricane Maria

On Wednesday, September 20, 2017, Hurricane Maria, the fifth strongest hurricane ever to hit the United States, caused massive devastation in Puerto Rico. As a result, the entire island is currently without power, and the government has issued a 6:00 p.m. curfew.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported among the brothers. Relief efforts are underway. The brothers will use an undamaged Kingdom Hall as a shelter and distribution center.

The Bethel facility in San Juan sustained minor damage. The brothers there are all safe and no injuries were reported. Currently, the facility has no Internet access and a generator is providing emergency power.

We are certain that our brothers will be comforted by the diligent efforts of Jehovah’s organization to provide relief.—2 Corinthians 1:3

